Grantham firefighters focus on road safety campaign

Following a significant rise in the number of deaths on Lincolnshire’s roads this year, Grantham firefighters are pressing home the importance of keeping cars road-safe.

Firefighters with Blue Watch were spreading the word in Grantham’s Market Place on Saturday, giving shoppers winter driving advice.

Firefighter Stephen Waters said: “We’re focusing on road safety more because the number of people killed on Lincolnshire’s roads has risen this year, by 40-50 per cent.”

They advised people to ensure their tyres are properly inflated, have the minimum legal depth of tread and are free of foreign objects and lumps or bulges. People were also urged to be prepared for a break-down by storing a spare tyre and hi-vis jacket.

Stephen added: “We’d urge people to visit their local tyre dealership to check their tyres are safe and legal. A lot of people don’t realise there’s a problem until it’s too late.”

Blue Watch thanked Halfords for donating a winter care package for a prize draw held on Saturday.

Firefighters were joined by police community support officer Dan Widdowson, who talked about the dangers of drink-driving.

For more tyre safety advice visit www.tyresafe.org