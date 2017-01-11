Grantham firm Treasure Transport to expand and build 22 starter units at Gonerby Moor

Plans for a major expansion of a Grantham transport company to include 22 start-up units has been approved.

The plan, submitted by Treasure Transport Services Ltd, includes a new freestanding warehouse off Occupation Lane on the Vantage Business Park at Gonerby Moor and the starter units which will be built nearby.

The site currently occupied by Treasure Transport covers 2.5 hectares. The new development will increase that to 5.57 hectares. The plan also includes an extension to the existing warehouse.

Members of the Development Control Committee of South Kesteven District Council were unanimous in their support of the plan.

Coun Jacky Smith said: “I think this is an excellent use of the land which has been derelict for some time and I am pleased to see that they have included units for smaller businesses.”

Coun Phil Dilks added: “This is the right development in the right place and it’s very welcome. I am sure people will welcome the new jobs, particularly with the starter units.”

There will be additional space for the parking of HGV tractor and trailer units on the site.