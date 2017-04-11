Grantham passengers face more rail delays and cancellations after overhead lines damaged

Trains are being cancelled and delayed today after overhead lines were damaged.

Passengers are facing delays of about 20 minutes as trains run at a reduced speed following the damage to electric wires near Retford on the line towards Doncaster.

Virgin Trains says the 11.45am East Coast service from Leeds to King’s Cross has been cancelled. The 9.03am service from King’s Cross to Leeds was also cancelled.

A statement on the National Rail website says: “Network Rail have worked hard overnight to get the line open again so trains can run through. However, trains will be running at a reduced speed over a five mile stretch of line throughout the day until full repairs can be safely completed overnight tonight.

“As a result, trains between Peterborough and Doncaster may be delayed by up to 20 minutes while they run at reduced speed through the area. In addition, some trains may be amended or cancelled due to train units not being in the correct location following yesterday’s disruption.”