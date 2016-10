A man seriously injured when the car he was travelling in came off the road and overturned near Corby Glen on Sunday has sadly died.

The male, in his 20s, passed away this morning, five days after the incident on the A151 Station Road involving an MG vehicle.

Officers investigating have renewed their witness appeal to anyone who saw the MG at, or prior to, the time of the collision, at around 1.45pm.

Information to police on the non-emergency 101 number, quoting incident 223 of October 16.