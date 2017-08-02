Motorcyclist injured in collision which closed A1 at Grantham

A motorcyclist was injured in a collision with a car on the A1 southbound which closed the road at Grantham for an hour yesterday.

The accident was reported at 3.20pm and involved a red Honda motorbike and a Seat Leon. The injured man, aged 56, was taken to Peterborough with minor injuries. An air ambulance attended the scene.

The A1 was closed between the junction with the A607 and Spittlegate level at Grantham. The southbound carriageway was reopened at 4.25pm.