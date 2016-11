A motorcyclist died when his motorcycle was in collision with a car on the A607 at Waltham.

The incident happened at 2.20pm on Friday and resulted in Melton Road being closed in both directions.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “The collision involved a car and a motorcyclist and the man riding the motorbike was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision, and who hasn’t yet spoken to police, is asked to call 101, quoting incident 427 of November 25.”