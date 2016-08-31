Motorists warned to expect delays as Burghley Horse Trials start

Road users can expect delays and are being urged to plan their journey ahead of the Burghley Horse Trials, which is due to start on Thursday.

The four-day equestrian event is taking place at Burghley House near Stamford, Lincolnshire, from Thursday September 1 to Sunday September 4. It will see the best horses and riders from around the world take part in a variety of competitions from jumping to cross country.

The A1, which is the major road to access the event, will be busier than normal during the weekend, with high numbers of additional travelling spectators.

The A1 exit slip roads in either or both directions at Stamford (Carpenter’s Lodge) may need to be closed for safety if and when traffic flows reach a peak. The closures would happen at any time between 7am and 12 noon, and 2pm and 8pm. They would be lifted as soon as traffic flows return to lower levels.

During the closures, northbound traffic wishing to exit the A1 at Stamford would be diverted via the A606 and A6121. Southbound traffic would be diverted via Barnack Drift and the B1443.

In addition, lanes 1 in both directions will also need to be closed at and around the junction at the end of each day if traffic flows are high, to allow for traffic leaving the event to safely re-join the A1.

Highways England emergency planning officer for the East of England, Keith Davies, said: “We’re reminding road users to plan ahead for the Burghley Horse Trials. The A1 near Stamford is likely to be very busy on these days and access to and from the road may need to be temporarily suspended as and when needed.

“Our aim is to keep the Highways England network running whilst keeping road users safe and informed. Check our traffic and travel information channels, set off early and allow plenty of time.”

Highways England provides live traffic information via its website www.highways.gov.uk/traffic, iPhone app, local radio travel bulletins and electronic road signs. Travel information is also available by phone from the Highways England Customer Contact Centre on 0300 123 5000 and updates will be provided via Twitter.