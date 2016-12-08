Petition calls for speed measures on busy Grantham road

A grandmother is calling for speed measures in a busy residential street over fears for the safety of her children and those of her neighbours.

Sue Sawyer, 65, has collected 429 signatures on a petition requesting that speed bumps, a pedestrian crossing or light-up speed signage be placed in Harrowby Lane, Grantham, where speeding is commonplace.

It comes after two children were hit by cars, one on the junction of Harrowby Lane with Tennyson Avenue.

Sue said: “When the little one got knocked down on the corner, he was going across to the park. He wasn’t badly hurt but it doesn’t matter – it could’ve been a lot worse.”

With the help of ward councillor Ian Selby, Sue delivered the petition – supported by nearby Belmont Primary School – to Lincolnshire County Council’s area highways manager Mark Heaton.

She was told that speed bumps would not be possible due to the high number of lorries using the road, nor would a crossing as one is located near the school. However, with no safe crossing near the park and playing field and frequent speeding vehicles, Sue hopes light-up signage will be installed.

She said: “People do take notice of them and they would help.”

Coun Selby said: “All credit to Sue for the work she has done with highlighting road safety concerns.”