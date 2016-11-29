Police name motorcyclist killed on the A607 near Melton

Police have named the motorcyclist who was killed after his machine was in collision with a car on the A607 at Croxton Kerrial.

He was Christopher Dover (43), of Loughborough, who was travelling on the Melton Road at 2.20pm on Friday when the incident happened.

The road was closed in both directions in the aftermath of the collision.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “Mr Dover was in collision with an Alpha Romeo car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Anyone who saw the collision and who hasn’t yet spoken to officers is asked to contact us.

“Any information they have may be able to help the investigation.”

To contribute anything to the investigation into the collision, contact police on 101 and ask to speak to

DC Pete Davies, quoting incident number 427 of November 25.