Rail services through Grantham still affected after person hit by train

Rail services could still be cancelled or delayed through Grantham after a person was hit by a train on the East Coast line.

All lines between Doncaster and Retford are now open following the earlier disruption, but services between Doncaster and Grantham may still be cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes while services return to normal.

Disruption is expected to continue until about 8pm.

Virgin Trains East Coast says passengers can CrossCountry services heading north from Doncaster to the North-East and Scotland to contine their journey, or Grand Central, Hull Trains, Northern and TransPennine Express on any reasonable route in order to allow them to make the required connections.