Road closed after vehicles collide at Sedgebrook

A collision between two vehicles yesterday led to the A52 being closed for several hours west of Grantham.

Lincolnshire Police say the collision involved a Vauxhall Corsa and a VW van at Sedgebrook. A woman had to be released from her vehicle by fire crews who used holmatro gear to cut away the roof. She was taken to hospital as a precaution.

A police spokesman said they were made aware of the incident at 9.25am and the road was fully reopened at 1.50pm. Anybody who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 66 of November 15.