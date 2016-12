A serious collision will keep the A52 closed at Bingham until at least midday today, Monday December 5.

The collision involved a car and a van and has closed the road in both directions between Foss Way and Tithby Road.

Eastbound traffic is diverted on to the A46 northbound to Newark to join the A1 southbound to meet the A52 at Grantham. Westbound traffic diverted on the above route in reverse.

More here as we have it...