A taxi has crashed into a road sign and wall following an accident outside Halfords in London Road, Grantham.

Police and an ambulance are on the scene. The front of the taxi, which belongs to Grantham firm Amber Cabs, has sustained serious damage.

Lincolnshire Police say two vehicles were involved in the incident. One woman is being attended to by ambulance staff but the extent of her injuries is not yet know.

Traffic is flowing freely on London Road.