Trains halted between Spalding and Peterborough due to police incident near the line

Police are dealing with an incident near the railway between Spalding and Peterborough.

The incident, first reported just over an hour ago, is said by an East Midlands Trains spokesman to disrupting trains on the Peterborough/Lincoln/Doncaster route.

The spokesman said in a statement on the rail company’s website: “At present the emergency services are on site and have declared the area a scene of crime.

“Trains will run between Doncaster/Lincoln and Spalding only. All of our trains on the route cannot run in either direction between Spalding and Peterborough.

“At present we are expecting the line to fully reopen in the next 2-4 hours. Our normal train service is expected to resume on the affected route at around 1.30pm.”

Passengers travelling between Sleaford and Peterborough should travel via Grantham.

Passengers travelling between Lincoln and Peterborough/Doncaster should travel via Newark Nothgate.

Your ticket will be accepted on other operators services, according to the statement.

A replacement bus service is running in both directions between Sleaford and Peterborough in the place of trains. This shall remain in place until the line re-opens.

* More on this incident as we get it.