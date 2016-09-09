Two people hurt in crash which blocked the A1 at Grantham

Two people were taken to hospital yesterday with minor injuries following a crash on the A1 at Little Ponton.

Police described the crash as a ‘minor injury incident’ which involved three cars, a Ford Mondeo, a Vauxhall Vectra and a Vauxhall Astra.

The crash blocked the southbound carriageway at 2.40pm. Police and fire service personnel went to the scene which was cleared by 5pm.

The injured were taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

One of the cars in the crash burst into flames. There were tailbacks into Grantham as a result of the collision.