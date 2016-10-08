UPDATE MONDAY: Woman (28) in ‘unexplained’ death on train line in Spalding

Police have confirmed today that a 28-year-old woman died after she was reportedly hit by a train near Spalding Rail Station over the weekend.

It happened in the area of Green Lane where reports of the accident were first received by police shortly before 8.20am on Saturday.

Officers from British Transport Police (BTP) and Lincolnshire Police attended the scene, along with paramedics from East Midlands Ambulance Service.

But the woman was pronounced dead at the scene and police are treating the fatality as “unexplained”.

A BTP spokesman said: “The woman’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, whilst officers from BTP and Lincolnshire Police examine how she came to be on the tracks.

“A post mortem examination is due to take place later this week.”

Anyone with information about the accident should call BTP on 0800 405040, quoting reference 127 of October 8.

Alternatively, you can send a text to 61016.

SUNDAY 9.30AM: Woman dies after being struck by train near Spalding railway station

Rail services between Spalding and Peterborough have now resumed within the last hour after a woman was hit by a train and killed this morning (Saturday).

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “BTP officers were called to the line near Spalding railway station following a report of a person struck by a train.

“Officers from BTP and Lincolnshire Police attended the incident, which was reported at 8.15am and the body of a woman was discovered.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the identity of the woman and the circumstances leading to her death. The incident is currently being treated as unexplained.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the British Transport Police on freefone 0800 405040 quoting incident number 127 of 08/10/16 or crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

The investigation at the scene, believed to be in the area of a pedestrian footbridge over the line, just south of Winsover Road level crossing, disrupted trains between Spalding and Peterborough all morning, according to East Midlands Trains.

A witness in Spalding reported seeing a helicopter hovering, ambulances and police.

Another witness saw a big police presence with a house cordoned off on nearby Havelock Street and side streets blocked with police cars and residents were being questioned about whether they had seen any events leading up to the woman’s death.

A spokesman had said in a statement on the rail company’s website trains could only run between Doncaster/Lincoln and Spalding and all trains on the route between Spalding and Peterborough were halted, but services were resumed by 1.30pm.