UPDATE: Police investigating scene after woman struck by train near Spalding railway station

Police have halted trains between Spalding and Peterborough for the rest of the day after a woman was hit by a train this morning (Saturday).

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “BTP officers were called to the line near Spalding railway station following a report of a person struck by a train.

“Officers from BTP and Lincolnshire Police attended the incident, which was reported at 8.15am and the body of a woman was discovered.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the identity of the woman and the circumstances leading to her death. The incident is currently being treated as unexplained.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the British Transport Police on freefone 0800 405040 quoting incident number 127 of 08/10/16 or crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

The investigation at the scene is now expected to disrupt trains between Spalding and Peterborough for the rest of the day, according to East Midlands Trains.

A spokesman said in a statement on the rail company’s website: “Trains will run between Doncaster/Lincoln and Spalding only. All of our trains on the route cannot run in either direction between Spalding and Peterborough.

“At present we do not have a clear estimate as to when the line will re-open however it is a possibility that the line may not reopen today (Saturday).”

Passengers travelling between Sleaford and Peterborough should travel via Grantham.

Passengers travelling between Lincoln and Peterborough/Doncaster should travel via Newark Nothgate.

Your ticket will be accepted on other operators’ services, according to the statement.

A replacement bus service is running in both directions between Sleaford and Peterborough in the place of trains. This shall remain in place until the line re-opens.