UPDATE: Serious crash blocks A1 at Grantham as car catches fire

A serious crash is blocked the A1 southbound near Grantham this afternoon, Thursday September 8.

Three cars collided and one car caught fire. Police and fire crews attended the scene.

The crash took place north of Little Ponton and traffic queued for some six miles back to the A52 turning.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area as traffic also tailed back into Grantham town centre.

Details of injuries to those involved are not known at this time but the road has now been cleared and delays are easing.

