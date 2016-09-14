UPDATE: Teenager killed in hit and run on A1 at Grantham

A teenager has died after being the victim of a hit and run on the A1 near Grantham.

The emergency services were called at 10pm last night, Tuesday September 13, after a fatal collision occurred on the A1 at Barrowby.

A 17 year-old male from Leicestershire, who was riding a scooter on the northbound carriageway, was struck by a vehicle and knocked from the bike.

The rider was tragically killed in the incident.

The vehicle involved failed to stop at the scene and an active investigation is underway.

Police are appealing to the driver, or any motorist who witnessed the collision to contact us by calling 101 or the Collision Witness Hotline on 01522 558855.

The A1 was reopened at 8.30am on this morning.

