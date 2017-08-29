Upgrades move Grantham passengers closer to better train service

Grantham passengers travelling on the East Coast Main Line will be able to board faster, more environmentally friendly trains with more seats from next year.

The introduction of Virgin’s ‘Azuma’ trains moves two steps closer to completion this month, as major railway upgrades are completed – this includes an upgrade to the power supply on the route and the lengthening of three key station platforms to cater for the longer trains.

The work follows the commissioning of new substations, including at Stoke Rochford in April/May.

The new fleet of Class 800 and 801 trains will be on the main line route in 2018, aiming to provide an improved service for passengers.

David Horne, managing director of Virgin Trains East Coast, said: “Our Virgin Azuma trains, which will be introduced from next year, will help us to transform the customer experience, creating more capacity, and faster and more comfortable journeys on our east coast route.

“That transformation hinges on the successful delivery of all the planned infrastructure work needed for Azuma and the new timetable. This is an important step on that journey.”