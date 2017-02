A crash involving two cars on the A1 at Marston caused delays for several hours this afternoon.

The incident involved a black Vauxhall Astra and a blue Ford Fiesta. Highways England said one of the cars overturned in the incident, which happened just after midday on the southbound carriageway.

The air ambulance was called to the incident. There have not been any reports of injuries yet.

The vehicles have been recovered and traffic is now flowing normally.