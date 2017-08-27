Woman, 26, dies following collision on A17 at Leadenham

A 26-year-old woman has died following a crash involving three vehicles on the A17 at Leadenham on Friday evening.

Emergency services were called to the A17 byass just after 8pm on Friday. A grey Chrysler Voyager believed to have been driven by a 30-year-old man was towing a Vauxhall Movana van driven by a 27-year-old man. Those two vehicles had been involved in a collision with a silver Volkswagen Passatt estate driven by a 27-year-old man who was with a woman believed to be his wife, aged 26 and a girl believed to be his daughter, aged three.

They were all taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham for treatment. The man and girl in the Passatt are not thought to have suffered serious injuries.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the collision and would like to hear from anyone who was on the A17 on Friday around 8pm and saw any of the vehicles prior to the collision or saw the collision itself, to contact 101 or the witness hotline on 01522 558855. The road was re-opened about 5.30am on Saturday.