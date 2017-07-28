Woman dies in crash on A52 near Grantham

Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash on the A52 yesterday in which a woman died.

The crash happened at Newton, near Grantham, at about 4pm. Two more people were taken to hospital with injuries described as serious.

The incident involved a heavy goods vehicle and a blue Suzuki car.

Anyone who was travelling along the A52 near Osbournby and Newton just before 4pm and who may have seen either vehicle travelling on the A52 or who witnessed the collision itself is asked to contact the serious collision investigation team by calling 101, quoting incident 314 of 27/7.