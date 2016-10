A woman in her 60s was seriously injured in a collision with a car in Grantham town centre yesterday afternoon (Tuesday).

The incident happened in St Peter’s Hill, near to the junction with Castlegate, at 5.50pm.

The injured woman was laid in the road and given treatment by paramedics until an ambulance arrived. She was then taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham for treatment.

Police closed the section of the road until around 7.30pm.