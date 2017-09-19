Travellers pitch up in stadium car park

A group of travellers have pitched up in South Kesteven sports stadium’s car park.

Around ten vehicles, including motorhomes and caravans, descended on the car park on Saturday.

A spokesperson at The Gingerbread, Grantham Town FC, said: “We are working with 1life and the council to resolve the situation. We have a match tonight and have advised visitors to look for alternative parking solutions, ensuring that they adhere to parking regulations.”

South Kesteven District Council Cabinet Member for Environment Councillor Dr Peter Moseley said: “Our Neighbourhoods team has already served notice to vacate on a travelling group that arrived in the car park adjacent to South Kesteven sports stadium on Saturday. We will work with the group to ensure that they leave the site in line with the notice we have served.”

Lincolnshire Police have been notified.