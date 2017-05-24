Trip gives young disabled man a new confidence

A young disabled man has given a thank you speech to Rotarians who made an action-packed – and confidence building – trip possible.

It was thanks to the Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club that John Nichols was able to join a course run by the Calvert Trust.

The trust is a charity that enables people with disabilities to benefit from outdoor activities in the countryside during a week-long course that aims to improve confidence and skills. He tried canoeing, hiking, abseiling, horse riding and many other outdoor activities.

He was joined by the Rotary club’s Irvin Metcalf, who paid for himself to attend as a facilitator, encouraging and inspiring John while also photographing each challenge that faced hiim.

At the Rotary meeting on Thursday, John gave a presentation during which he told how the course had developed his confidence and skills. He added that, although he initially was reluctant to tackle some of the challenges, he turned “I can’t and I won’t into I can and I will”, and managed to overcome many of his fears to complete the course.

Peter Townsend, from the Youth Trust, which helped fund John’s course, congratulated him on his achievement and gave a short talk on the work of the trust.

This was followed by Clare Jones, from the Young Peoples Learning Provision in Grantham, who had proposed John as a candidate.

Irvin said: “I thoroughly enjoyed being a coach and facilitator, and look forward to doing it all again next year.”