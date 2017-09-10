Trophy returned to Grantham fire station

Grantham fire station has been presented with a trophy originally belonging to Job Adams, who served in Grantham in 1928.

The trophy, inscribed with ‘The Belton House Challenge Cup, presented by Lord Brownlow in 1928 to Grantham Fire Station,’ was presented by Job’s nephew, Geoff Quanborough, earlier this week, after Job’s daughter Olive Williams asked for it to be returned to the fire service after she passed away.