Trustees vote in Mayor of Grantham and his deputy for 2017/18

Grantham Charter Trustees have confirmed Coun Mike Cook as Mayor of the town for 2017/18 with Coun Lynda Coutts as his deputy.

Coun Cook, who is currently Deputy Mayor of Grantham, said: “I think Lynda and I make a good team. It will be my objective as mayor to remind people that Grantham is a multicultural town and I want the communities to get on with each other and respect each other.”

Coun Coutts, who represents Grantham Barrowby Gate on South Kesteven District Council, said: “I am looking forward to it and to supporting Mike and the town in general.”

Coun Coutts became a district councillor when she won her seat in 2015.

Coun Cook, who represents St Vincent’s ward, was deputy mayor in 2014 but had to give up the position following a heart attack in October that year while on a cruise in the Mediterranean. The trustees voted Coun Cook back into the position of deputy mayor last year.