Two charities benefit from generous staff at Grantham firm TMS

Staff from Grantham company TMS Support Solutions Ltd were delighted to be able to support two charities again in 2016.

Throughout the year, staff raised money for the type 1 diabetes charity JDRF and the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance by putting their baking skills to the test with numerous ‘bake offs’, selling old mobile phones and finishing off with a Christmas raffle.

Jayme Balossino, Regional Fundraiser for JDRF, with Andrew Smith who is TMS Operations Director.

Andy Smith, TMS’s operations director, said: “Once again our staff have raised a magnificent amount of money. This year we’ve raised £800 which has allowed us to support the work of these two important charities.”

Cheques were recently presented to representatives from each charity – Jayme Balossino, Midlands regional fund-raiser for JDRF and Jeannie Priest, a volunteer with the air ambulance. Both were delighted with their cheques.

Andy said: “It was interesting and thought provoking to hear about the work of both these charities; the ground-breaking research of JDRF and daily life saving missions of the air ambulance.”