Two great Grantham causes benefit from zumbathon sponsorship

A big thank you goes to the kind zumba fund-raisers who have donated a fantastic £1,450 to two local causes – the Grantham Journal Children’s Fund and Gravity FM.

Organised by Councillor Ian Selby, a zumbathon was held in August at The Meres Leisure Centre, led by instructor Michael Anderson.

Two hours of non-stop zumba was a tough challenge but great fun Coun Ian Selby

Around 25 people took part, dancing zumba-style for two hours.

Coun Selby said: “It was a marvellous team effort for our very first zumbathon. Two hours of non-stop zumba was a tough challenge but great fun and I’d like to express sincere thanks to everyone who helped with the event.

“I’m really chuffed with the amount we raised. Michael’s zumba dance class is very popular and I would certainly recommend it. If I can do it with my two left feet, anybody can do it.”

Andy McCall, a director of Gravity FM, collected the cheque on the community radio station’s behalf. He said: “This donation is really good, it’s money we definitely need at the moment. We’re looking to get a new jingle package so the money will go towards that.

“It’s a fantastic effort from the group and we’re really grateful they’ve chosen us to raise the money for.

“Gravity FM is not-for-profit so we get money through donations and advertisers – this money will make a big difference.”

Collecting the cheque on behalf of the children’s fund was chairman Roy Wright. He said: “The children’s fund has been going for over 30 years. The only way it has been able to keep going for that length of time is with generous donations like this one from the zumba class. Thank you to everyone in the class, with special thanks to Ian.

“The money will be very well spent.”

