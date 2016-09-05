ULHT ‘finding new ways to attract A&E doctors to the county’

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) says it is taking an innovative approach in attracting new doctors to work in its emergency departments.

This comes after a staffing crisis at Lincoln County and Boston Pilgrim hospitals led the trust to close Grantham’s emergency unit between 6.30pm and 9am daily in order to transfer doctors.

In a press release received by the Journal today (Monday), ULHT said:

“The trust is advertising a series of new posts for doctors who wish to take their career to the next level. Whilst working in an A&E, doctors will be given time off each week to study part-time and the course fees will be paid for by the Trust.

“This is a new initiative and we are one of the few Trusts in the country to offer such an attractive package.

“This is an exciting opportunity for speciality doctors, or registrars, to join the busy and dedicated A&E teams at Lincoln County Hospital, Pilgrim Hospital or Grantham Hospital. These jobs come with funding to study for a part time masters degrees or PhD whilst doctors are working for the Trust, or gives them the opportunity to work on secondments to do a ‘certificate of eligibility for specialist registration’ (CESR). This allows a doctor to gain on the job practice as a substantive consultant.

“There is a national shortage of appropriately trained doctors to work in A&Es and along with other trusts in the east midlands ULHT is seriously affected by this. Currently ULHT doesn’t have enough doctors to fill shifts in our three departments 24 hours a day, seven days a week. As a consequent to help maintain safe services, since Wednesday 17 August, Grantham A&E is now open from 9am to 6.30 pm, seven days a week for three months.

“We have been working hard to recruit emergency medicine doctors in the UK and abroad and are now offering this great opportunity to doctors keen to develop their skills to attract the best staff to ULHT. These posts come with allocated time to study and funding to study for a part time course.”

Dr David Flynn, clinical director in integrated medicine A&E and acute medicine, said: “I am excited to be able to offer fully funded training to new doctors who join ULHT and help support them to develop their skills in emergency medicine. I hope these unique posts will help us stand out from the crowd and attract people to our hospitals and to the county of Lincolnshire.

“We are committed to providing our staff with all opportunities to excel and provide a tailor made plan for each of our team, allowing them to reach their full potential.”

The advert for these new posts was published on NHS Jobs on Friday.