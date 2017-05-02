Uncle Sam’s Great American Circus is coming to Grantham

Uncle Sam’s Great American Circus will return to Grantham this week, with performances beginning on Wednesday and carrying through to Sunday.

The big top will be up in Harlaxton Road in time for the first show on Wednesday.

This year’s all-new star line-up includes Tony Garcia, showing off his unique juggling skills with a very modern twist.

The Diaz sisters will amaze with grace and strength high in the roof of the big top, including contortion, balance and even hanging by their toes 13 metres above ground.

Comedy is brought by the Tony Tonito clowns with their traditional circus slapstick routines.

Direct from Kenya, the circus’s troupe of seven Zulu worriers will display their incredible acrobatic skills with tumbling somersaults and an amazing display of power on the Chinese pole.

For the first time ever at Uncle Sam’s there will be roller skating with a difference – a duo will perform outstanding tricks while skating around their platform.

The Diaz brothers will perform foot juggling like no other, as their juggling equipment for their act is each other – with incredible balance they amaze crowds with twists, turns and flips. The youngest performer is just six years old.

The ‘Wheel of Death’ features in this year’s programme with the finest wheel performers in Europe. After winning many awards the Kovachev brothers are delighted to join Uncle Sam’s for 2017, showcasing death defying feats. Meanwhile one rider, Nikolay, will perform a somersault on the outside of the moving wheel – the only artiste in the world to attempt this most dangerous feat.

A circus spokesman said: “Uncle Sam’s would not be Uncle Sam’s if we didn’t have the world famous Thunder Ball Riders, our South American team of stunt riders, who will once again amaze with their high speed motorcycle act in the giant globe, whizzing around at breakneck speeds – even riding with no hands. Seeing really is believing.”

Show times are: Wednesday, 7pm; Thursday, 5pm and 7.30pm; Friday, 5pm and 7.30pm; Saturday, 1.30pm, 4pm and 6.30pm; and Sunday, 1.30pm and 4.30pm.

The box office is open on site daily from 9.30am to 8pm.