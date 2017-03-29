Up to 15,000 visitors are expected at Belton Horse Trials near Grantham

The finishing touches have been put to the cross country courses, the tradestands are well stocked and the team running Belton International Horse Trials is ready to welcome 12,000-15,000 visitors to the park surrounding Belton House for a weekend of top class sport and entertainment.

Over 90 tradestands will be selling their wares, while more than 650 horse and rider combinations will tackle one of the four cross country courses that weave their way around the park.

Add to that around 70 pony club and 80 dressage competitors and there is going to be plenty of equine action to watch.

Away from the horses and shopping there is the dog show, dog agility, classic vehicle display, crafts, demonstrations and live music – something for everybody and a perfect family day out.

Further information can be found online at www.belton-horse.co.uk and on the new eventing app, which can be downloaded in advance, free of charge, from the Apple Store for iPhones or Google Play for android phones. The app ensures all horse trials information will be at your fingertips so you don’t miss a thing.