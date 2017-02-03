UPDATE: A1 fully open after man dies at scene of Grantham incident

The A1 has fully reopened after a man died in a ‘serious incident’ this morning on the A1 at the Dysart Road bridge.

The A1 had been closed in both directions following the incident which happened just before 8am at the bridge on Dysart Road.

The section of the A1 between the A52 and the A607 junctions was closed while the circumstances were investigated. Police also closed the Dysart Road bridge as part of the investigation.

Diversions were put in place sending traffic through Grantham and causing long delays for motorists.