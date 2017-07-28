UPDATE: Disruption at Grantham after train breaks down at Bingham

An East Midlands train which broke down at Bingham has now been moved but there is still disruption on the Nottingham, Grantham and Skegness line.

Services between Nottingham and Grantham and Grantham and Skegness are currently disrupted. Replacement bus services are still running.

A statement on the East Midlands Trains website said: “There was a broken down train at Bingham. This is between Nottingham and Grantham and is disrupting our trains on the Nottingham/Grantham/Skegness and the Liverpool Lime Street/Nottingham/Norwich routes.

“The train is now on the move again and clear of the mainline.

“Our services on the Nottingham to Skegness route are much busier than normal because of earlier cancellations. We have buses in place at Skegness, Grantham and Nottingham to support the train service.”

