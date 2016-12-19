UPDATE: Grantham firefighters help casualties after road traffic accident on Harlaxton Road

A Grantham fire crew helped with a casualty after two Audi A6 cars were involved in a collision on Harlaxton Road yesterday.

It happened at the junction with Springfield Road at about 3.20pm. They made one vehicle safe and used absorbent granules to soak up a fuel leak. They helped paramedics at the scene.

Lincolnshire Police said both drivers suffered minor injuries.

The police also said a collision involving three vehicles happened earlier in the day at 11.15am on London Road outside the Kennelgate pet shop. There were minor injuries but it is not known how many people were hurt.