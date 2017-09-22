UPDATE: Grantham petrol station worker threatened with jagged knife by robber

A man threatened staff with a knife at a Grantham petrol station last night.

The incident happened at the Somerby Hill Service Station at 8.48pm. Nobody was hurt. The offender left in the direction of Cold Harbour Lane.

Police say a small amount of cash was taken.

The offender was described as about 20 years of age, about five feet eight inches tall, slight build and wearing dark clothing.

He was caught on CCTV going into the garage where he threatened Jacqui Berwick, 57, who has worked at the petrol station for three years. Jacqui said the man put down a large fish knife with a jagged edge on the counter in front of her and demanded money.

She told the Journal: “It all happened very quickly. I will never forget that look in his eyes. He was shaking. He was more frightened than me. He had his hood up and I said to him to take your hood down in here. He said give me the money. I just threw him a few fivers and the change. I ran after him but only to the end of the garage, He ran up into the Hills and Hollows.

“I think if he really wanted all the money out of the till he would have come round the back. It was a Grantham lad. He had a Grantham accent. He is a chancer. He is just a boy.

“I did back off at first because he pulled the knife. I was very angry. I don’t like being threatened.”

A police spokesman said: “We would like to appeal for witnesses in the area at the time of the incident (around 8.45pm), including drivers with dash cam footage.”

If anybody has any information about the incident they should call police on 101 quoting incident number 443 of September 21.

This is the second such incident at a petrol station in Grantham this week. A man walked into the Jet petrol station on Manthorpe Road on Monday evening and escaped with cash after he threatened a cashier with a knife.