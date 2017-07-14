Update: Grantham Road blocked after collision between car and cyclist

Sankt Augustin Way remains blocked after a car and a cycle collided earlier this morning (Friday).

A police spokesman said: “A report of a traffic collision was reported to us at 8.33 this morning. A car and motorcycle collided outside the Next store on Sankt Augustin Way. There have been some minor injuries reported. The road is currently blocked at the moment, but should be accessible again very soon.”

Update: A police spokesman has added: “The cyclist has suffered minor injury. They have taken themselves to the local hospital to be checked over. The driver was uninjured and the road is clear.”