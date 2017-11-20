Update: Lorry and car crash at Marston on A1

Have your say

Two vehicles have crashed on the A1 at Marston.

A lorry and a car is reported to have collided at the Marston junction on the Southbound carriageway.

Police have just arrived on the scene.

There are reports of queuing traffic.

A spokesperson from Lincolnshire Police said: “Incident 301 was reported to us at 16:25 with a location as A1 southbound about half a mile from the Marston junction. The two vehicles involved are an articulated lorry and a Vauxhall Corsa. We are still on scene. Please avoid the area as we expect congestion.”