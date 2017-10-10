Update: Missing Grantham man has been found

Police are very concerned about a Grantham man who has been missing for nearly 24-hours.

Jeffrey Smith, 48, from Rosemary Crescent in Grantham was last seen at his home at 6pm yesterday (Sunday 8 October).

Jeffrey requires daily medication which he is not believed to have taken with him.

He is white, with short dark curly hair and thought to be wearing blue trousers with a fluorescent stripe on the side and a black and white chequed shirt.

Jeffrey keeps himself to himself and may be reluctant to speak if approached.

Anyone who has seen Jeffrey is urged to call 101 with incident reference number 429 of the 8 October.

Update: Lincolnshire Police have reported that Mr Smith was found about 10.45pm yesterday evening, Monday 9 October in the Belvoir Road, Denton area.

They said: “Thanks to calls from our community we have found Geoffrey. We are glad to report he had not come to any harm and is safely back home.”