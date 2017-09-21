Update: Travellers leave stadium car park

A group of travellers who pitched up in a Grantham car park on Saturday have now left.

Around 10 vehicles, including motorhomes and caravans, descended on South Kesteven sports stadium’s car park on Saturday, blocking spaces for stadium visitors.

A spokesperson at The Gingerbread, Grantham Town FC, said: “We advised visitors to look for alternative parking solutions, ensuring that they adhered to parking regulations.”

South Kesteven District Council Cabinet Member for Environment Councillor Dr Peter Moseley said: “Our Neighbourhoods team served notice to vacate on a travelling group that arrived in the car park adjacent to South Kesteven sports stadium on Saturday. We continued to work with the group to ensure that they left the site in line with the notice that we served.”

The travellers vacated the car park this morning.