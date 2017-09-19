UPDATE: Witnesses sought after cash stolen from Grantham petrol station by armed robber

A Grantham petrol station was robbed last night after the cashier was threatened with a knife.

A man entered the Jet garage on Manthorpe Road just after 8pm. He was dressed completely in black and left the garage with a yellow bag containing an unconfirmed quantity of cash after threatening the cashier with the knife.

The man is described as having a slim build and is about six feet tall.

Lincolnshire Police are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who was in the Manthorpe Road, Castlegate, Park Road, Redcross Street, Alford Street or the immediate area between 7.30pm and 8.30pm. Anyone who was driving in the area between those times and has dashcam footage is also asked to come forward and help officers.

Police are calling for witnesses to contact them on 101 or to call Crimestoppers anonymously, quoting incident 461.