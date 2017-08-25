Updated: Grantham factory fire now out

Firefighters have managed to put out the flames at a Grantham aerosol factory which was this afternoon (Friday) devastated by fire, leaving a shell of a building behind.

Fire crews remain at the scene in Tollemache Road South, off Spittlegate Level, where they are damping down.

Factory fire. Photo: Tinnino Mole

People living near to the factory, Specialised Chemicals Ltd, have been advised to keep their doors and windows closed due to the fumes and smoke in the air.

Dealerships nearby have been evacuated.

An employee of a neighbouring business told the Journal: “We heard a lot of explosions and then the building started to collapse.

“It just started falling in on itself. Everything looked like it was melting.”

Ten fire and rescue pumps from across Lincolnshire were called to the scene just before 3.10pm.

A cordon has been put in place and traffic diverted away from the scene.

No reports yet of any injuries.

Readers have been sending in their pictures.

