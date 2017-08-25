Updated: Neighbours to Grantham paint factory fire advised to keep windows and doors shut

People living near to Specialised Chemicals Ltd, the paint factory which has been devastated this afternoon (Friday) by fire, have been told to keep their doors and windows closed.
Ten fire and rescue pumps from across Lincolnshire were called to the scene in Tollemache Road South, off Spittlegate Level, just before 3.10pm.
Although the almes have largely been put out – leaving a shell of a building behind – the advice from Lincolnshire Fier and Rescue is to keep doors and windows closed for now.
A cordon has been put in place and traffic diverted away from the scene.
Dealerships nearby have been evacuated.
Readers have been sending in their pictures.
More as we have it.
Almost Done!
Registering with Grantham Journal means you're ok with our terms and conditions.