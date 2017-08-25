Updated: Neighbours to Grantham paint factory fire advised to keep windows and doors shut

People living near to Specialised Chemicals Ltd, the paint factory which has been devastated this afternoon (Friday) by fire, have been told to keep their doors and windows closed.

Ten fire and rescue pumps from across Lincolnshire were called to the scene in Tollemache Road South, off Spittlegate Level, just before 3.10pm.

Paint factory fire. Photo: Tinnino Mole

Although the almes have largely been put out – leaving a shell of a building behind – the advice from Lincolnshire Fier and Rescue is to keep doors and windows closed for now.

A cordon has been put in place and traffic diverted away from the scene.

Dealerships nearby have been evacuated.

Readers have been sending in their pictures.

Paint factory fire. Photo: Tinnino Mole

More as we have it.

Paint factory fire. Photo: Tinnino Mole

Paint factory fire, sent by Claire Johnston