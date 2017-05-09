Vet forced to put to sleep neglected cat found in Grantham while RSPCA seeks owner

The owner of an elderly cat which had to be put to sleep due to its poor condition is being sought by the RSPCA.

The animal welfare charity was contacted by a local veterinary surgery after a member of the public took the cat in with concerns for her welfare.

The poor puss had ingrown nails and pads in poor condition.

The tabby and white puss was very unwell and, despite treatment by the vets, sadly deteriorated. As a result, the decision was made to put her to sleep.

RSPCA inspector Becky Harper, who is investigating, said: “The elderly cat was spotted on February 27 in Walton Gardens and was very thin, weak and lethargic. The member of public monitored her for an hour or so but as she hadn’t moved and due to concerns for her health, they kindly took her to a nearby vet who called us in.

“Vets felt, despite her age, that her condition was as a result of neglect. She had ingrown claws and infected paw pads, scarring which indicated she had suffered with ingrown claws before, an ear mite infestation, was very thin and weak, and was struggling to breathe.

“Her general poor condition leads us to believe that she hadn’t been seen by a vet for a while.”

Staff made her comfortable, gave her pain relief and tried to treat her symptoms but she deteriorated overnight and the difficult decision was made to put her to sleep to prevent further suffering.

An x-ray of her chest found her lungs were full of fluid.

Following a number of enquiries, the RSPCA is still trying to establish who owned the cat and is appealing to people living in the area with any information to come forward.

The cat was not microchipped and had no identification tag.

Insp Harper added: “Anyone with any information which may assist our investigation can get in touch by calling our appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

