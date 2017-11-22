Victorian Christmas market back at Stoke Rochford Hall

Stoke Rochford Hall’s popular Victorian Christmas Fayre returns this weekend, with attractions including a Charles Dickens storyteller, horse and carriage rides and an ice rink.

The event is on both tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday, 10am to 4pm.

Dozens of stalls will be set up throughout the manor and in an adjacent marquee, selling gifts, flowers, tasty treats, crafts and much more.

Organisers have lined up various attractions throughout the day, including a ‘royal’ visit from Queen Victoria who will arrive by carriage at 11am, a Holly King and Ice Queen, a Sherlock Holmes mystery, carol singing, horse and carriage rides from the car park to the front door for £5 return, ice rink, Victorian soldiers and toys and crafts, a look at Victorian medicines and lords, ladies and servants.

Admission is £3.50 adults and children under 16 get in free.

For more information, visit www.victorian-christmas.co.uk