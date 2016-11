The festive season kicked off in Grantham yesterday (Sunday) with Christmas on the Green.

On the St Peter’s Hill green was a family fun day complete with Winter Wonderland, reindeer, Santa’s grotto, live music, rides and stalls, while in Westgate there was a market and fair rides.

Christmas on the Green

The George Centre also got into the festive spirit with stalls and a Santa’s grotto run by St Barnabas Grantham Hospice.