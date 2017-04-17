Search

Video: Crowd goes quackers at the duck race in Grantham park

The Grantham and Kesteven Rotary Duck Race on the River Witham in Wyndham Park.

A large crowd cheered on the ducks as this year’s Grantham and Kesteven Rotary Club race took place on the River Witham in Wyndham Park over the Easter weekend.

Watch Toby Roberts’ video as the ducks make their way downstream....