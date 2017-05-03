Video: Dampened but unbowed at Denton Street Market

A wet start and a downpour at lunchtime failed to dampen the spirits at Denton Street Market on Monday.

The village’s traditional May Day event still drew the crowds, just a little later than normal, and bright sunshine in between kept stalls busy and the car parks full.

Denton Street Market: Debbie Nichols and Hilary Hack

Early indications are that market proceeds, divided between the church, village hall and the school fund, will be well in excess of £10,000 this year and possibly close to the all time high of £13,000.

St Andrew’s Church, with its craft stalls, art and organ music was a big draw, and Guide Dogs for the Blind fund-raising dogs were a constant magnet for young and old.

Eagle-eyed village toy stall co-ordinator Rachael Newton spotted a rare Airfix-32 scale Jaguar 420 model which sold to a local collector for £65 amidst a welter of bric a brac stalls popular with both professional collectors and lovers of the unusual.

With the village pub recently closed, Oldershaws Brewery stepped in with an outside bar and there were queues for the village hall teas, school marquee food and bacon and sausage hot dog stalls.

Denton Street Market: Lance Merryweather, Teaspoon Tea Company

Left over food was donated to both Grantham Passage and the Grantham Foodbank.

Market organisers want to extend their activities with a dog show next year, said Debbie Nicholls, part of the market planning team.

She added: “It’s nice to add in something fresh each year. This is Denton’s 29th year of staging a market and we seem to have hit on a formula that keeps the crowds coming.

“We have some very loyal and patient stall holders, and we must thank them for sticking with us during Monday’s early rain. Luckily the weather forecast proved right and the rain cleared by the time the market opened.

Denton Street Market: Nick Woods, Fire Foods

“People comment every year on the market’s friendly community atmosphere and we are very fortunate to have such a talented bunch of people here to organise and deliver on the day.”

No Caption ABCDE

Denton Street Market

Denton Street Market

Denton Street Market: Sara Skelton

Denton Street Market: Grace and Rachel Newton

Denton Street Market: Maria Coucom