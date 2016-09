Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Two Grantham dancers gave a special performance at the launch of this year’s Gravity Fields Festival at Woolsthorpe Manor.

Paul Chantry and Rae Piper put on the dance performance as part of the launch. Their company will also be performing as part of the festival when they stage ‘Ulysses Unbound’ and ‘The Stacked Deck’ at the Guildhall Arts Centre on September 21 and at Stamford Arts Centre on September 22.

Paul Chantry and Rae Piper gave a dance demonstration at the launch of the Gravity Fields Festival. Photo: Toby Roberts

Watch the video of their performance filmed by Toby Roberts.